IPS officer arrested on graft charges in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested IPS officer Manish Agarwal on charges of corruption during his tenure as SP in Dausa. Mr. Agarwal’s house was raided after his arrest and he was being interrogated by a team of officers.
Mr. Agarwal’s name cropped up in a case in which a petrol pump owner, Neeraj Meena, was arrested from Dausa for allegedly demanding ₹38 lakh as bribe from a highway construction firm on behalf of the officer. Mr. Agarwal was posted as SP in Dausa from July 6, 2020 to January 6, 2021.
A 2010-batch IPS officer, Mr. Agarwal is the Commandant of the State Disaster Response Force in Jaipur. The firm’s owner had made a complaint to the ACB about the demand for bribe by the district administration and police officers for facilitating completion of construction of a highway in Dausa.
ACB DGP B.L. Soni said here a fixed amount of ₹4 lakh per month as “extortion money” for seven months and ₹10 lakh for hushing up an FIR were demanded by the middleman on behalf of Mr. Agarwal. The IPS officer’s role was probed and he was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act after the arrest of Neeraj Meena.
The ACB had on January 13 arrested the Sub-Divisional Magistrates of Dausa and Bandikui on charges of demanding and accepting the bribe from the same construction firm.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath