IPFT seeks separate seating arrangement in Tripura Assembly

Senior IPFT leader says it is part of their political strategy and relations with BJP remain intact

The Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), which is a junior partner in the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura, has sought separate seating space in the Assembly.

The IPFT sent an official letter to the Assembly Secretary requesting for separate seating arrangement for its legislators. Eight members of the tribal party, which shot into prominence with its separate tribal State or Tipraland demand, got elected in the last Assembly elections.

Two of the MLAs — party president Narendra Chandra Debbarma and general secretary Mevar Kumar Jamatia — were made Ministers in the Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

When contacted, a senior IPFT leader said the issue was part of their political strategy. “Our relations with the BJP remain intact,” he added.

The IPFT and the BJP were hitherto considered as a common block in the Assembly. The demand for separate seating arrangement has fuelled speculations in the State’s political circles.

