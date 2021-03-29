IPFT puts pet Tipraland demand on the backburner

It advocates need for bonding among communities in tribal council poll campaign

For the first time since its inception, the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) is not focusing on its pet Tipraland demand in the campaign for the elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council. The regional party, which had created a sentiment among the tribal masses with Tipraland (separate state for indigenous people) and other contentious issues, is now speaking words of harmony and need of bonding among the communities.

The changes in the IPFT’s style of politics came after it backed out from an electoral understanding with the TIPRA (Tipraha Indigenous People’s Regional Alliance) last month and was compelled to tie up with the BJP — its senior ally in the State’s coalition government.

Minister and IPFT general secretary Mevar Kumar Jamatia launched a verbal attack against TIPRA founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman for allegedly trying to fan trouble in the hills. “He [Mr. Pradyot] has been instigating people with his ‘Greater Tipraland’ demand,” he said at an election rally at Ampura in Khowai district. Mr. Jamatia, IPFT leaders and the party candidates are not raising the ‘Tipraland’ demand.