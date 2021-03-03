Involve J&K people in Indo-Pak. dialogue on Kashmir: Mehbooba

Srinagar

03 March 2021 04:20 IST

Stones and guns won’t solve any issue, says former Chief Minister

Former J&K Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday demanded inclusion of people in the “ongoing dialogue process" of India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

“India and Pakistan should sit on a dialogue table with Kashmiris to ensure peace in the entire South Asian region. Kashmiris need to be a part of the dialogue process, which has already begun between India and Pakistan,” Ms. Mufti told workers in Anantnag.

Welcoming the pact between India and Pakistan on holding the fire along the Line of Control, she said India has held a dialogue with China and agreed to ceasefire with Pakistan “but it needs to be followed by taking the youth of J&K into confidence to end the violence”.

“Stones and guns won’t solve any issue. We must also take a peaceful way to get back our lost identity and solve the Kashmir issue, in which hundreds of people including militants, security forces and civilians have lost their lives so far.”

In an oblique reference to the four-point formula, Ms. Mufti said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Imran Khan must hold a dialogue like [former Prime Minister) Atal Bihari Vajpayee held parleys with (then Pakistan President) Parvaiz Musharaf for the perpetual peace of the area.”

She alleged that people were being silenced in J&K. “Nobody is allowed to talk about the special status of J&K and its unique identity, which was illegally snatched. It must be restored with dignity.”