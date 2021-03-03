Involve J&K people in Indo-Pak. dialogue on Kashmir: Mehbooba

Former J&K Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday demanded inclusion of people in the “ongoing dialogue process" of India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.
“India and Pakistan should sit on a dialogue table with Kashmiris to ensure peace in the entire South Asian region. Kashmiris need to be a part of the dialogue process, which has already begun between India and Pakistan,” Ms. Mufti told workers in Anantnag.
Welcoming the pact between India and Pakistan on holding the fire along the Line of Control, she said India has held a dialogue with China and agreed to ceasefire with Pakistan “but it needs to be followed by taking the youth of J&K into confidence to end the violence”.
“Stones and guns won’t solve any issue. We must also take a peaceful way to get back our lost identity and solve the Kashmir issue, in which hundreds of people including militants, security forces and civilians have lost their lives so far.”
In an oblique reference to the four-point formula, Ms. Mufti said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Imran Khan must hold a dialogue like [former Prime Minister) Atal Bihari Vajpayee held parleys with (then Pakistan President) Parvaiz Musharaf for the perpetual peace of the area.”
She alleged that people were being silenced in J&K. “Nobody is allowed to talk about the special status of J&K and its unique identity, which was illegally snatched. It must be restored with dignity.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath