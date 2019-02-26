Invite to Brahma Kumaris draws criticism

The government’s decision to invite a member of the Prajapita Brahmakumari to conduct a talk inside the legislative building has come under criticism.

Brahma Kumari Shivani, member of the Brahmakumaris World Spiritual University, is scheduled to deliver a ‘motivational speech’ at the Central Hall on Tuesday. The Bramha Kumaris claim to be a worldwide spiritual movement dedicated to personal transformation.

Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said it is a “motivational speech” and should be seen in a positive manner.

However, Nationalist Congress Party leader and former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal questioned it’s purpose. “If it is a religious function, then you will have to allow other religions to hold similar functions,” he said.

Calling the legislature building a ‘temple of democracy,’ All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MLA Imtiaz Jaleel said it should not be used for religious speeches.

“The House should be used for formulating laws and rules. Should a Muslim moulavi be called to preach? asked Mr. Jaleel.

While announcing his decision to not attend the program, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi said the move is “unconstitutional and unacceptable”.

In 2016, two Jain monks addressed lawmakers inside the Assembly building in Harayana and Madhya Pradesh. The latter was then ruled by the BJP.