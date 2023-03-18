Investors showed interest to pump in ₹1,000 cr in Sikkim: CM Tamang

March 18, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST - Gangtok

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has said that investors have expressed interest to pump in ₹1,000 crore in various sectors in the Himalayan State.

He said the government will immediately start implementing investor-friendly policies.

Mr. Tamang, while addressing a press conference on Friday, said the interest shown by the investors during a G20 meeting on March 16 will be fruitful for the State in the long run.

Chief Secretary V.B. Pathak said representatives of 12 G20 nations had participated in the B20 conference.

"Investors have shown interest to pump in over Rs 1,000 crore in IT & ITeS, infrastructure, renewable energy, microbrewery, skill development, education, agri-processing, organic farming, forest products and hospitality sectors," he said.

Mr. Pathak said Costa Rica, which has a 95% dependency on hydropower for its energy needs, wanted to collaborate with Sikkim, which also has a huge hydropower potential.

Norway showed interest in small hydro and tunnelling activities in Sikkim with disaster mitigation efforts, and Sweden wanted to support the education sector of the Himalayan State, he said.

He said neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh have shown keen interest in international air connectivity with Pakyong and Bagdogra.

Agriculture Department Secretary J.D. Bhutia said that Switzerland has expressed interest in the organic products of Sikkim owing to its huge market potential in Europe and U.S.

He said testing labs would be set up in the six districts of the State to ensure that the products match the quality standards of these markets.

Sikkim will host the second meeting of the Startup20 Engagement group, newly formed under India's G20 Presidency, on March 18 and 19.

