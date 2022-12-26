ADVERTISEMENT

Investments worth ₹10,000 crore in pipeline for Andaman & Nicobar: Union Minister L. Murugan

December 26, 2022 10:48 am | Updated 10:48 am IST - Port Blair

Union Minister L. Murugan said a trans-shipment hub, a greenfield international airport, a township and a diesel/solar power plant have been planned as part of the proposed mega infrastructure project on the Great Nicobar Island.

PTI

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Central government has pumped in ₹30,000 crore for the development of Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the last eight years and investments of more than ₹10,000 crore are in the pipeline, Union Minister L. Murugan said.

"In the last eight years, our government has invested more than ₹30,000 crore for development of the islands and as you all know investments worth ₹10,000 crore are in the pipeline. This will not only generate a lot of employment opportunities for the local youths, but also boost the economy of this place," he said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to the development of Andaman and Nicobar Islands," Mr. Murugan, the MoS for Information & Broadcasting, told reporters on December 25.

The Minister expressed satisfaction over the implementation of Central projects by the local administration.

“Nearly 62,000 water connections have been provided and more than 95% work for 1,338 houses under the PM Awas Yojana is complete,” he said. The Union Territory has close to 15,500 beneficiaries under the PM Kisan scheme, Mr. Murugan said. “In the aviation sector, around ₹710 crore is being invested in the islands,” he said.

"There is a need for a fishing harbour at Mayabunder and I have asked the officials concerned for a detailed project report," he added.

