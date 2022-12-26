  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Investments worth ₹10,000 crore in pipeline for Andaman & Nicobar: Union Minister L. Murugan

Union Minister L. Murugan said a trans-shipment hub, a greenfield international airport, a township and a diesel/solar power plant have been planned as part of the proposed mega infrastructure project on the Great Nicobar Island.

December 26, 2022 10:48 am | Updated 10:48 am IST - Port Blair

PTI
Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan. File

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Central government has pumped in ₹30,000 crore for the development of Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the last eight years and investments of more than ₹10,000 crore are in the pipeline, Union Minister L. Murugan said.

He said a trans-shipment hub, a greenfield international airport, a township and a diesel/solar power plant have been planned as part of the proposed mega infrastructure project on the Great Nicobar Island.

"In the last eight years, our government has invested more than ₹30,000 crore for development of the islands and as you all know investments worth ₹10,000 crore are in the pipeline. This will not only generate a lot of employment opportunities for the local youths, but also boost the economy of this place," he said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to the development of Andaman and Nicobar Islands," Mr. Murugan, the MoS for Information & Broadcasting, told reporters on December 25.

The Minister expressed satisfaction over the implementation of Central projects by the local administration.

“Nearly 62,000 water connections have been provided and more than 95% work for 1,338 houses under the PM Awas Yojana is complete,” he said. The Union Territory has close to 15,500 beneficiaries under the PM Kisan scheme, Mr. Murugan said. “In the aviation sector, around ₹710 crore is being invested in the islands,” he said.

"There is a need for a fishing harbour at Mayabunder and I have asked the officials concerned for a detailed project report," he added.

Related Topics

Andaman and Nicobar Islands / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.