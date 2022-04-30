‘Invest Rajasthan’ targets huge investments in industrial sector

It seeks to build infrastructure, expedite growth, create jobs for youth, says minister

It seeks to build infrastructure, expedite growth, create jobs for youth, says minister

The “Invest Rajasthan-2022” summit, to be organised here in October this year, will target an investment of ₹10 lakh crore to flow into the State. Memorandums of understanding with big industrial houses are likely to be signed with emphasis on the creation of infrastructure and to expedite industrial growth.

Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat said here on Friday that the State government would provide more facilities under a single roof for developing a better industrial atmosphere and creating more employment opportunities for the youth. The necessary facilities were already being extended at concessional rates, she said.

Ms. Rawat said at a review meeting on the mega-event at Udyog Bhawan here that teams of officers would visit all divisions to provide facilities related to power, water, land and infrastructure to big and small industrial units at the district level. “The creation of a positive atmosphere will ensure that no industrialist thinks of investing outside Rajasthan,” she said.

“The creation of a positive atmosphere will ensure that no industrialist thinks of investing outside Rajasthan”Shakuntala RawatRajasthan Industries Minister

Single-window clearance

The Minister pointed out that a dedicated web portal, Raj Nivesh, had been started in the State to enable the industrialists to get all necessary permissions through a single window without any hassles. As many as 14 senior officers were continuously monitoring the portal to ensure that all the works of industrialists were completed without delay, she said.

The “Invest Rajasthan-2022” summit, originally scheduled for January 24 to 25, was postponed to October because of the pandemic. The motto of the event, which is expected to witness an international participation, is “commitment and delivery”. The institutions such as Bureau of Investment Promotion and Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation are assisting the State government in organising the summit.