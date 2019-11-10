Internship to connect students with govt. schemes

A unique internship programme of the duration of three to six months will connect 45 selected students with the government’s schemes in different sectors in Rajasthan, enabling them to study their implementation, assess the impact on the public and suggest measures for improvement to accomplish the objectives.

The State government’s Science & Technology Department has initiated the process to select the interns from among over 100 students who have applied for the programme. The duration will be counted as an experience of working with the government and treated as an additional qualification.

S&T Secretary Mugdha Sinha, who along with a panel of experts interviewed the students here earlier this week, said the interns would work on the projects related to biotechnology, startups, remote sensing, artificial intelligence, climate change, nanotechnology, intellectual property rights and internet in order to review the execution of schemes.

Ms. Sinha said the internship would enable the students to understand the government’s vision and functioning, besides improving their job prospects. “Interns may choose to become entrepreneurs after getting an exposure to the process of resource mobilisation and data analysis. Their reports will also give a feedback on various schemes and help in policy formulation.”

The students who have shown willingness to join the internship programme are from different institutions in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota and other districts. Raksha Kukkad of M.B.M. Engineering College, Jodhpur, said the internship would support them for developing innovations. Law student Ribeka Chaudhary of Rajasthan University, Jaipur, said the interns would find the scope for protection of rights of rural workers engaged in self-employment by utilising the local resources.