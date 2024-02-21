GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Internet suspension in Manipur's Churachandpur extended till February 26

The government had first imposed a temporary suspension on internet services on February 16

February 21, 2024 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - Imphal

PTI
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: AP

The Manipur government on February 21 extended the suspension of internet services in Churachandpur district for five days in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the district, following violence over an action taken against a policeman.

A home department order, issued by Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, said, "The state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation in Churachandpur district decided to continue suspension of internet services and services through VPN throughout the whole revenue jurisdiction of Churachandpur district." Mobile service providers are also directed to ensure compliance with the order, it said.

Also read | Tribal body in Manipur urges govt employees to refrain from going to office over cop’s suspension

The government had first imposed a temporary suspension on internet services on February 16.

At least two people were killed and 30 injured in firing by security forces after a mob barged into a government complex, housing the offices of the superintendent of police and deputy commissioner, torched vehicles and ransacked properties on February 15, following the suspension of a head constable.

The policeman was seen with gunmen in a purported video.

Protesters demanded the reinstatement of the head constable in the service, alleging that his suspension was “unfair”.

Related Topics

Manipur

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.