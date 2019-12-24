Other States

Internet shutdown extended in Lucknow for fifth day

Police and RAF personnel on a patrol in Lucknow.

Photo Credit: PTI

Internet services have been shut off since December 19 evening.

The internet shutdown in Lucknow has been extended up to midnight on December 24. The shutdown entered its fifth day on Tuesday.

The shutdown has been extended just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lucknow on Wednesday. Mr. Modi will unveil a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan on the latter’s birth anniversary.

In a late night decision on Monday, District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said the shutdown was being extended for another two days.

Internet services have been shut off since December 19 evening when violence erupted during protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The shutdown of Internet services has hit e-commerce trade during Christmas and business has been adversely affected since customers are unable to use credit and debit cards.

How to stay connected during an Internet shutdown

 

Rahul Lawrence, a young entrepreneur, said: “I had planned to send gifts to my relatives and friends though an e-commerce website but now I am unable to do so. There is no time left to send gifts by post/courier. It is going to be a not-so-happy Christmas for us.”

Food delivery and cab services that are based on apps have also been severely hit.

“In this digital age, one depends on internet for almost everything — from airline ticket bookings to movie ticket bookings to buying groceries — and this prolonged shutdown has thrown life out of gear,” said Meenu Sharma, a homemaker.

A senior government official explained that the step was taken in view of Mr. Modi’s visit.

