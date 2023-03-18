Internet services suspended in Punjab till Sunday: officials

March 18, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - Chandigarh

The Punjab Police is learnt to have launched a crackdown against radical preacher and ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh on Saturday.

The cult leader’s cavalcade was reportedly intercepted by police in Mehatpur village in Jalandhar district on Saturday. Though he managed to escape, six of his supporters were learnt to have been detained. However, there has been no confirmation from the police yet.

Due to the search operation, internet services have been suspended till 12 p.m. Sunday, said a senior official of the Home Affairs department.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police has asked the citizens of the state to maintain peace and harmony. “Request all citizens to maintain peace & harmony. Punjab Police is working to maintain Law & Order. Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech,” it said in a tweet.

With PTI inputs