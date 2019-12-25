Internet services restored in Lucknow after six days

Internet services, which had been suspended in Lucknow on the night of December 19 amid widespread protests against the changes in the citizenship law and the proposed creation of a National Register of Citizens, were restored on December 25, an official said.
“Internet services have resumed in Lucknow,” District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash told PTI on December 25.
Internet services in the State capital were suspended on December 19 night after violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.