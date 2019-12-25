Internet services restored in Lucknow after six days

Internet services, which had been suspended in Lucknow on the night of December 19 amid widespread protests against the changes in the citizenship law and the proposed creation of a National Register of Citizens, were restored on December 25, an official said.

“Internet services have resumed in Lucknow,” District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash told PTI on December 25.

Internet services in the State capital were suspended on December 19 night after violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act.