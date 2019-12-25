Other States

Internet services restored in Lucknow after six days

Police stand guard on a street in Lucknow on December 22, 2019.

Police stand guard on a street in Lucknow on December 22, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Internet services, which had been suspended in Lucknow on the night of December 19 amid widespread protests against the changes in the citizenship law and the proposed creation of a National Register of Citizens, were restored on December 25, an official said.

“Internet services have resumed in Lucknow,” District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash told PTI on December 25.

Internet services in the State capital were suspended on December 19 night after violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
telecommunication service
Lucknow
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 25, 2019 10:19:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/internet-services-restored-in-lucknow-after-six-days/article30397460.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY