Other States

Internet services on mobile devices suspended in Kashmir

Border Security Force Jawans hold the National Flag and raise slogans near the snow-covered border on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day near Line of Control North Kashmir on Tuesday, 26 January 2021. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad
PTI Srinagar 26 January 2021 11:02 IST
Updated: 26 January 2021 11:06 IST

Suspension of mobile phone and Internet services on Republic Day and Independence Day has been part of the security drill.

Internet services on mobile devices were suspended in Kashmir on Tuesday as a precautionary measure for ensuring smooth passage of Republic Day celebrations in the valley, officials said.

Republic Day 2021 updates

“The mobile internet telephone services have been temporarily suspended in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations,” the officials said.

Advertising
Advertising

However, the mobile phone services remained unaffected.

Suspension of mobile phone and Internet services on Republic Day and Independence Day has been part of the security drill in the valley since 2005 when militants used a mobile phone to trigger an IED blast near the venue of Independence Day celebrations.

Comments
More In Other States
Jammu and Kashmir
Read more...