Internet services cut in some Bengal districts as anti-Citizenship Act protest continues

Police attempt to disperse protesters during a demonstration against passing of Citizenship Amendment Act in Howrah, West Bengal.

Police attempt to disperse protesters during a demonstration against passing of Citizenship Amendment Act in Howrah, West Bengal.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Kolkata too witnessed road blockade and disruption in traffic movement over the last few days.

The West Bengal government has stopped internet services in some of the districts of the State, following three days of sporadic violence in both south and north Bengal against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Kolkata too witnessed road blockade and disruption in traffic movement over the last few days but internet services have not been cut.

The protest against amended Citizenship Act is continuing across eastern India, particularly in parts of West Bengal, Assam and other northeastern States.

Vehicles set afire at Santragachi in Howrah district of West Bengal on December 14, 2019.

Assam experienced widespread condemnation and protest by ordinary people, with members of both Hindu and Muslims communities taking part.

On Sunday, Bengal’s Nadia, Bardhaman, Birbhum, North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts witnessed violence on arterial roads and market areas.

In Amdanga and Kalyani areas of North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts respectively, agitators blocked various thoroughfares, set fire to wooden logs on the streets. Shops were ransacked and tyres burnt in parts of North 24 Parganas.

TMC leader appeals for peace

Trinamool Congress (TMC) secretary general Partha Chatterjee appealed for peace and assured the protesters that the amended Act would not be implemented in the State.

Assamese singer Zubin Garg takes part in a hunger strike organised by All Assam Students Union (AASU) in protest against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill, in Guwhati, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.

“We would appeal to everybody to maintain calm and peace. We can assure you that law won’t be implemented in Bengal,” he said.

A TMC MP blamed the BJP for “instigating” violence in the State.

“BJP is hand in glove with extremists to create disruptions. BJP is working with these elements in Parliament also to disturb the country. State administration will handle these miscreants firmly,” said Kalyan Banerjee, a TMC MP in the Lok Sabha

Roopa Ganguly, a BJP MP in Rajya Sabha, said that “State government itself is responsible for these acts of violence and for failing to control it as she (Mamata Banerjee) is the Home Minister.”

Meanwhile, train services are disrupted on Sunday too on various routes like on Saturday.

Kolkata remains largely peaceful, while the TMC planned “a State-wide candle march and peaceful protest”, on Sunday evening.

With inputs from PTI

