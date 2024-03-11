International flights from Agartala soon: Tripura CM Saha

March 11, 2024 02:42 am | Updated 02:42 am IST - Agartala

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha has announced that steps are being taken to operate international flights from the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the overall development in northeast India, including the spread of communication networks.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating a full-figure bronze statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram in front of the MBB Airport on Sunday. The king is known for his efforts in developing infrastructure in the former princely State. The 5-metre bronze statue was unveiled during the inauguration ceremony. The MBB Airport was built during the reign of Maharaja Bir Bikram.

While the Chief Minister did not specify the measures being taken, he assured that they are in place to ensure international flight operations from MBB Airport. He also praised the Prime Minister for his visionary leadership, which has led to the rapid development of communication in northeast India.

Tripura government had earlier submitted a detailed proposal to the central government to designate the MBB Airport as an international airport. It has also been proposed to establish air connectivity between Agartala and the Bangladeshi port city of Chittagong.

Mr. Saha said that the statue was erected to honour Maharaja Bir Bikram’s significant contributions to the development of the State. He also criticised previous governments for suppressing the achievements of the Manikya dynasty and neglecting the kings.

