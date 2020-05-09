Other States

International experts to be consulted on Styrene gas leak at Visakhapatnam

The NCMC chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba met on Friday to review the situation arising out of the gas leak

A team of national and international experts on chemical safety could be flown in to study the Styrene gas leak at Visakhapatnam plant that claimed 11 lives on Thursday.

“Consultations between national and international experts on chemical safety and industrial processes and the officials on site would be carried out through video conferencing, and a team of such experts would also be flown in as per requirements,” a statement issued by the government on Friday said.

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba met on Friday to review the situation arising out of the gas leak.

Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh briefed the Committee on the ground situation as well as the actions taken by them after the incident to evacuate people and to contain the leakage in the plant.

“It was informed that all efforts were being taken by them to prevent any further emissions from the tanks. Issues related to the long term impact of the gas on health and on the quality of water and air were also discussed,” the statement said.

