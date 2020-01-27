International academic body condemns violence on campuses

The Modern Language Association, an international group of academicians with 25,000 members in 100 countries, has condemned the “sanctioned violence” on Indian campuses including at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, the Jamia Millia Islamiya and the Aligarh Muslim University. It urged the government to take immediate action to penalise the perpetrators of violence against students.

The MLA Executive Council condemned the physical assaults on those who have exercised their “rights of assembly and dissent” in opposing the CAA. “These protests question new steps that allow state discrimination against citizens purely on the basis of religion and thus contravene India’s own constitutional commitment to secularism,” said the statement. “The Indian government has responded to protests against the Act with unprecedented violence on campuses and in the public sphere and routinely criminalises the assembly of five or more people in order to sanction its brutality in suppressing the protests.”

The MLA called for “the immediate cessation of sanctioned violence on campus in India and the assault on the democratic principles of equality, freedom, and the right to espouse viewpoints without fear of reprisal.” It urged the government to protect academic freedom and create stable conditions for open dialogue on any proposed changes in the university and on State policy, citizenship, immigration and Assembly.