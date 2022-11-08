Internal border conflict leads to violence in Nagaland

A gunbattle over the ownership of land on the boundary between Chümoukedima and Peren districts preceded the imposition of night curfew along a stretch of the State’s border with Assam

The Hindu Bureau GUWAHATI
November 08, 2022 20:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A land dispute between two tribes has snowballed into a gun battle on the border between Nagaland’s Chümoukedima and Peren districts. At least five people were reportedly injured in the conflict.

The authorities of both the districts promulgated Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure prohibiting the movement and the assembly of more than five people in the disputed Lamhai Namdi area. The order “until further notice” took effect from 12 noon on November 7.

The restrictions were imposed hours before the administration in Assam’s Sivasagar imposed night curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. along a 5 km stretch of the district’s border with Nagaland. The local authorities said the step was taken to prevent the occurrence of unlawful activities in the border area.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The order from the police chiefs of the two Nagaland districts prohibited the “carrying of lethal weapons and firearms” along the Chümoukedima-Peren border belt.

Officials declined to specify the number of people affected by or injured in the inter-tribe conflict. Locals said some houses were set on fire and there was a prolonged exchange of gunfire during which five people sustained bullet injuries. According to some accounts, more than 12 people were injured.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The situation in the disputed village is under control. Security forces personnel are maintaining vigil to ensure the violence does not escalate,” a senior Nagaland police officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Nagaland

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app