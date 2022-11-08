Internal border conflict leads to violence in Nagaland

ADVERTISEMENT

A land dispute between two tribes has snowballed into a gun battle on the border between Nagaland’s Chümoukedima and Peren districts. At least five people were reportedly injured in the conflict.

The authorities of both the districts promulgated Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure prohibiting the movement and the assembly of more than five people in the disputed Lamhai Namdi area. The order “until further notice” took effect from 12 noon on November 7.

The restrictions were imposed hours before the administration in Assam’s Sivasagar imposed night curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. along a 5 km stretch of the district’s border with Nagaland. The local authorities said the step was taken to prevent the occurrence of unlawful activities in the border area.

The order from the police chiefs of the two Nagaland districts prohibited the “carrying of lethal weapons and firearms” along the Chümoukedima-Peren border belt.

Officials declined to specify the number of people affected by or injured in the inter-tribe conflict. Locals said some houses were set on fire and there was a prolonged exchange of gunfire during which five people sustained bullet injuries. According to some accounts, more than 12 people were injured.

“The situation in the disputed village is under control. Security forces personnel are maintaining vigil to ensure the violence does not escalate,” a senior Nagaland police officer said.