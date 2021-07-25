Interim president for Cong. in Manipur

IMPHAL

25 July 2021 04:11 IST

The national president of the Congress has appointed Nameirakpam Loken, MLA, as the interim president of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, an official release said on Saturday.

With this development, the resignation of Govindas Konthoujam from the post has become final. Mr. Konthoujam had resigned on July 16 “for personal reasons”. It is believed that he will shortly be joining the BJP. Chief Minister N. Biren had reportedly told some party MLAs shortly before going to Shillong to hold meetings with the Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day official visit to Meghalaya, that at least six Congress MLAs would soon be joining the ruling BJP.

Though the visiting AICC general secretary Bhakta Charan Das said on Friday that no Congress MLA had joined any other party, the fast changing scenario indicates that some MLAs may leave along with Mr. Konthoujam.

Advertising

Advertising

There are 12 MLAs in the coalition government — eight of the BJP, three of the Naga People’s Front and one independent. It will be reduced to a hopeless minority in case of disqualifications. Mr. Charan Das has stated that his party will stake claim to form an alternative government.