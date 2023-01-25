Intensify operations to track down Dangri attackers, says J&K DGP

January 25, 2023 04:45 am | Updated 08:44 am IST - SRINAGAR

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday called for intensification of anti-militancy operations to track down those behind the Rajouri attack, which left seven civilians dead in the twin attacks on January 1-2.

Mr. Singh, who chaired a high-level meeting of Army, police and CRPF officers in the Poonch-Rajouri belt, underlined the need to utilise modern technology and human intelligence to monitor the suspect movements on borders as well as the hinterland to prevent anti-peace incidents.

An official spokesman said the DGP directed officers to intensify the operations with all might to track down the terrorists behind the Dangri attack. “Stringent action should be taken against those who have provided any support to terrorists in executing the cowardly attack,” Mr. Singh said.

Rajouri’s Dangri hamlet saw at least two armed militants barging into houses of a particular community and opening indiscriminate fire on January 1-2. Seven civilians, including minors, were killed in twin attacks in the area.

The police are yet to identify the group or the attackers, even after more than 20 days have passed.

The DGP also sought the progress of investigation regarding the Dangri incident and directed for looking at all the angles and finding out the involvement of all the anti-national elements and terrorists in this heinous crime.

He also directed for further strengthening the security grid by conducting naka checking and joint patrolling, besides ensuring the area domination.

The DGP also called for strict action against the elements found involved in anti-peace activities and narco-trade.

“Further strengthening of the synergy between the police and security forces is needed so as to track down the remaining terrorists. We have to continue our commitment towards the mission of peace to consolidate the growing peace in Jammu and Kashmir,” Mr. Singh said.

