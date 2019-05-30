Intense speculation over several opposition leaders joining BJP

With the Congress posting its worst Lok Sabha election performance in Maharashtra since Independence, rumours are rife about a number of leaders from the Congress as well as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just before the State Assembly elections.

The names of three important leaders from the sugar-heartland of Sangli-Kolhapur in western Maharashtra are said to be high on the list of those set to join the BJP as they were ‘dissatisfied’ with the functioning of their parties. These are Congress MLA Dr. Vishwajeet Kadam, son of the late Patangrao Kadam, former NCP Member of Parliament Dhananjay Mahadik and Satyajeet Deshmukh, son of the late Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Shivajirao Deshmukh. Both Dr. Kadam and Mr. Deshmukh belong to politically influential families in Sangli. Their defection could mark the beginning of the Congress’ implosion in the State.

On Wednesday, all three leaders, however, dismissed this possibility. Mr. Mahadik, former NCP MP from Kolhapur, lost to Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Mandlik by over 2.5 lakh votes.

Mr. Mahadik’s late Tuesday night meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence Varsha in Mumbai seems to have sparked off rumours of a possible defection to the BJP.

“The meeting has led to all sorts of conjecture and misleading news reports. This is not the first time I met the Chief Minister as I had conferred with him at least twice in the past two months regarding problems with my sugar cooperative,” Mr. Mahadik said.

Likewise, speaking in Pune, Dr. Kadam, too, dubbed rumours about him entering the BJP as being “false” and “baseless”.

“I have not been in touch with any BJP leader as these media reports seem to suggest. Even if I have been in the company of ruling party leaders, it was regarding development works in my constituency [Palus-Kadegaon],” he said.

Dr. Kadam said that while the BJP had indeed proven successful in attracting Congress-NCP leaders, he was firmly tied to the Congress and would never leave it.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had supported Dr. Kadam during the Palus-Kadegaon Assembly by-poll in Sangli district in May last year by withdrawing its candidate for the seat, paving the way for the Congress leader to be elected unopposed.

The election had been necessitated after Dr. Kadam’s father, senior Congressman and educationist Dr. Patangrao Kadam, passed away in March 2018.

Earlier at a function in the city, Chief Minister Fadnavis had made an open offer to Dr. Kadam to join the BJP, saying he was in the wrong place (the Congress). “I share very good personal relations with Mr. Fadnavis. But the ‘open offer’ incident is old news and I had given my answer rejecting it… It is pointless to infer anything from it now,” said Dr. Kadam, who is also ProVice-Chancellor and secretary of the Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University.

Observers in Sangli say this is not the first time Dr. Kadam’s name has been mentioned in connection with the BJP. “The focus of the late Patangrao Kadam as well as Vishwajeet Kadam has been on the expansion of their family concern, the Bharati Vidyapeeth group of educational institutions. So, it will not be surprising if he does join the ruling party in the near future in a bid to keep the concern going,” said a Sangli-based analyst. Mr. Mahadik, too, would have no qualms about entering the BJP if the ruling party took care of his sugar cooperative, he said.

Speaking in Mumbai, Mr. Deshmukh said he was and would always remain a Congress loyalist, and that rumours about him joining the BJP were being spread to tarnish his reputation.