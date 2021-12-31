Intense cold wave sweeps most places in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh

31 December 2021 12:54 IST

Biting cold swept most places in Punjab and Haryana on Friday, with minimum temperatures hovering below normal limits.

Hisar in Haryana reeled under intense cold, recording a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department's weather report here.

Karnal, Rohtak, Gurugram, Fatehabad, Panchkula and Bhiwani experienced a cold night recording respective minimum temperatures of 4.2 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees Celsius, 4.3 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees Celsius and 4.9 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 4.7 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Rupnagar, Faridkot, Gurdaspur and Jalandhar, recorded respective lows of 4.8 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees Celsius, 4.3 degrees Celsius and 5.6 degrees Celsius.