GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Intense cold wave grips Kashmir valley, water bodies freeze

The intense cold wave conditions in the valley has resulted in freezing of several water bodies while water supply pipes in many areas have been jammed

December 14, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Boatmen warm themselves banks of Dal lake on a foggy day in Srinagar on December 13, 2023. 

Boatmen warm themselves banks of Dal lake on a foggy day in Srinagar on December 13, 2023.  | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Kashmir is freezing under intense cold wave with Srinagar city recording the coldest night of this season even as the minimum settled several degrees below freezing point across the valley, officials said on Thursday.

Srinagar city -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- recorded a low of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night which was slightly lower than previous night's minus 5.3 degrees Celsius.

It was the lowest minimum temperature recorded this winter in the city, the officials said.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, while the famous resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius, they said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, Kokernag town minus 1.6 degrees Celsius and Kupwara minus 4.2 degrees Celsius.

The intense cold wave conditions in the valley has resulted in freezing of several water bodies while water supply pipes in many areas have been jammed.

The meteorological office said the weather would remain mainly dry till December 15 but predicted mild precipitation over the weekend.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.