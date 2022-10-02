Intelligence department receives input about alleged threat to Maharashtra CM's life; security beefed up

Additional security has been provided to CM Eknath Shinde, who enjoys a Z-plus category security cover

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
October 02, 2022 17:37 IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Security has been beefed up outside ​Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s official and private residences after Mumbai police receive inputs regarding an alleged threat to Mr. Shinde’s life.

Meeting of top Mumbai police authorities is underway while Crime Branch officials and other agencies are also probing the call.

The State Intelligence Department (SID) on Saturday evening received specific input about the alleged threat to the life of CM Shinde, an official said. State Intelligence Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre confirmed the threat.

"After specific information, we have taken necessary action and have increased the security of the chief minister," Mr. Dumbre told PTI without elaborating.

Additional security has been provided to the CM, who enjoys a Z-plus category security cover, he said.

Security has also been stepped up at Mr. Shinde's private residence in Thane and the official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai, he said.

Mr. Shinde is scheduled to address his first Dussehra rally at MMRDA grounds in Mumbai on October 5.

He became the Chief Minister in June this year after his rebellion with Shiv Sena MLAs led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

Earlier this year, Mr. Shinde, as the Guardian Minister of Gadchiroli, had received a threat letter allegedly sent by Naxals vowing to avenge the killing of 26 their cadres in an encounter in November 2021.

(With inputs from PTI)

