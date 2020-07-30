Insurgents kill 3 Assam Rifles men in Manipur

Three personnel of 4 Assam Rifles were killed and six others seriously injured on Thursday morning in an ambush, believed to have been carried out by some insurgent groups in Chandel district bordering Myanmar.

The personnel who sustained major injuries were airlifted for treatment in a military hospital,

Reports say that when the personnel were on a road opening party duty at Chakpi Karong, insurgents exploded three bombs in quick succession. The insurgents also opened fire with automatic guns.

So far there has been no claim from any underground organisations.

Soon after the ambush, police and other additional forces reached the spot and combing operations began.

Three arrested

In a separate incident, personnel of 22 Assam Rifles operating in Ukhrul district have arrested three cadres of Kanglei Yawol Kunna Lup and one cadre of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak at Kasom Khullen.

The arrests were made on July 27, a delayed report said on Thursday. No weapon was recovered from the arrested insurgents, who were handed over to police.