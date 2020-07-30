Insurgents kill 3 Assam Rifles men in Manipur

Three personnel of 4 Assam Rifles were killed and six others seriously injured on Thursday morning in an ambush, believed to have been carried out by some insurgent groups in Chandel district bordering Myanmar.
The personnel who sustained major injuries were airlifted for treatment in a military hospital,
Reports say that when the personnel were on a road opening party duty at Chakpi Karong, insurgents exploded three bombs in quick succession. The insurgents also opened fire with automatic guns.
So far there has been no claim from any underground organisations.
Soon after the ambush, police and other additional forces reached the spot and combing operations began.
Three arrested
In a separate incident, personnel of 22 Assam Rifles operating in Ukhrul district have arrested three cadres of Kanglei Yawol Kunna Lup and one cadre of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak at Kasom Khullen.
The arrests were made on July 27, a delayed report said on Thursday. No weapon was recovered from the arrested insurgents, who were handed over to police.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath