Institutions like JNU should lead the way: Kovind

The President was speaking at the virtual fourth convocation ceremony of JNU

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said that in the prevailing scenario of epidemics and pandemics, the National Education Policy 2020 states that it is critical for higher education institutions to take the lead in undertaking research, and universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University should be at the forefront. He added that the related social issues also need to be studied, preferably with a multi-disciplinary approach.

Mr. Kovind was speaking at the fourth convocation ceremony of JNU, which was conducted virtually at which as many as 603 students were awarded Doctorate of Philosophy degrees from 15 different schools and centres in various disciplines.

The President asked students to draw inspiration from the exalted centres of learning in ancient India and try and create an original body of knowledge, which is utilised for dealing with contemporary global challenges.

Setting high standards

“Universities in Takshashila, Nalanda, Vikramshila and Vallabhi had set high standards of teaching and research. Scholars and students from all across the world came to those centres to attain specialised knowledge or ‘Vigyan’. That ancient system, which had many elements of modernity, produced great scholars,” Mr. Kovind said. He added that JNU is among those select institutions of higher learning which can reach globally comparable excellence.

Vice-Chancellor of JNU M. Jagadesh Kumar, presented the academic report of the university and emphasised on the Atal Innovation Centre that has been set up at the university with the support from NITI Aayog where several start-ups have incubated in the university.

The Chancellor, V.K. Saraswat, told students to participate in nation building by creating jobs in their hometowns and not just in metropolitan cities and work towards creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Union Minister for Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was the guest of honour who asked students to update, upgrade and educate themselves throughout their life.