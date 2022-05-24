Installation of carved stones at Ram mandir soon: trust 

A view of the Ram Mandir construction work underway in Ayodhya. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 24, 2022 17:38 IST

Foundation stone of temple was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020

The installation of carved sandstones at and around the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya will commence soon, the trust managing the construction of the temple in the Uttar Pradesh town has said.

The installation of the carved stones and the work on the plinth would go on simultaneously, the Sri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra (SRJTK) stated.

Pink sandstones from the hills of Bansi-Paharpur area in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan were being used in the construction of the temple. About 4.70 lakh cubic feet of carved stones would be used. They had started arriving in Ayodhya from Pindwara town of Sirohi district in Rajasthan, the trust said.

The work of heightening the plinth started on January 24 last and was under progress. It would be raised to a height of 6.5 metres and granite stone blocks from Karnataka and Telangana would be used for this. The work may be completed by September 2022, it noted in a statement, providing the progress report of the temple as on May 23.

The foundation stone of the temple was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020.

Use of Makrana marble

White marbles from the Makrana hills of Rajasthan would be used inside the garbhgrih area of the temple. Carving of the Makrana white marbles was on and some of the carved ones have started reaching Ayodhya.

“Presently all the activities are in progress simultaneously, e.g., the installation of granite blocks for plinth and of carved pink sandstone blocks around the sanctum sanctorum, carving work of pink sandstones at Pindwara, carving of Makrana marbles and RCC retaining wall construction on the south, west and north sides of the mandir, etc. The entire work will also prove to be an engineering marvel,” the trust said.