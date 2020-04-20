Inquiry ordered into travel pass issued to Bihar BJP MLA

The Bihar government on Monday ordered a probe into how a pass was issued to a BJP MLA to bring his ward back from Kota in Rajasthan to Nawada during lockdown. The local administration of Nawada had issued a travel pass from April 16 to 25 to Hisua MLA Anil Kumar Singh.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and poll strategist Prashant Kishor slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his “double policy” on the issue. State Congress leaders demanded that the government make arrangements to bring back other students who are stuck in Kota.

Sources told The Hindu that nearly 6,500 students from Bihar are currently stranded in Kota. The Nitish Kumar-government had earlier said that no one would be brought back due to the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Mr. Singh told journalists that he had gone to Kota after taking due permission and pass from the district administration. “My daughter who is preparing for medical entrance examinations there was not well ... so I fulfilled all formalities to get a vehicle pass from the Nawada district administration and went there and came back in three days ... what’s wrong in it?” asked the MLA.

State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Amir Subhani said that an inquiry has been ordered by the General Administration Department to “look into aspects whether the pass was issued by a competent authority or in accordance with the norms laid down for the purpose”. He added said that “action may be taken against officials concerned, if any anomaly was found in issuing the pass”.

The State Assembly is said to be probing how the driver took the MLA to Kota without the Assembly secretariat permission.

State Congress in-charge Shaktising Gohil alleged that the vehicle in which Mr. Singh travelled to Kota is registered in the name of an “Under Secretary”. The MLA, however, claims he had gone in his own SUV with all the papers “in order”.