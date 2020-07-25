Inquiry ordered into policeman beating special needs child in Assam

GUWAHATI

The victim, a resident of Guwahati, suffers from celebral palsy

The Assam police have ordered an inquiry into the caning of a special child by a policeman in Guwahati on July 23.

City resident Palash Chaliha said he had to take his 16-year-old son, who has cerebral palsy, on his two-wheeler for medical attention after 6 pm. A constable swung his baton on the back of his special child when they were riding past some uniformed men of the city’s Bharalumukh police station.

Total lockdown in Guwahati was relaxed to only twice a week (Saturdays and Sundays) from July 20, but the city and the rest of the State continue to be under curfew from 6 pm to 6 am.

“The policeman hit my son without asking any question. When I asked the officer-in-charge why one of his men beat my special child, he threatened to throw us both into the lock-up,” Mr. Chaliha said in a Facebook video that showed his son writhing in pain from the baton imprint on his back.

The video went viral and criticisms started to pour in for the State police.

Action assured

Reacting to the video, Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) G.P. Singh assured action against the erring policeman.

“I visited the home of Palash Chaliha and conveyed regrets on behalf of the Assam police and my personal apology to the family, especially the child,” he said.

Guwahati Commissioner of Police Munna Prasad Gupta has ordered an inquiry to “ascertain the causative factors and the incident itself to take further action”.

Arman Ali of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People appreciated the police’s prompt response. “I hope the police will use Section 92 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, against the policemen. Also the police have to be sensitised on the provision of this Act,” he said.

‘Motorcycle kids’

Director-General of Police Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta said the special child could have been caught in a “mix-up” caused by “kids who come out on their motorcycles” after curfew hours.

He also underlined the police force’s initiatives for children across the State.