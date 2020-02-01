Inquiry ordered into cattle camps

The State government on Friday ordered an investigation into alleged irregularities in cattle camps set up by the previous government during drought.

Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said the Pune Divisional Commissioner will conduct an inquiry into alleged irregularities in Beed district, while the Nashik Divisional Commissioner will look into cattle camps in Ahmednagar and Osmanabad districts. They will submit their reports to the government within a month.

Mr. Wadettiwar said a criminal case would be filed against those found guilty. He said 608 cattle camps were set up in Beed district in 2019, while 296 were operational in Solapur and 504 in Ahmednagar. “The government spent around ₹1,200 crore on the camps. Of this, ₹1,042 crore had been disbursed and ₹185 crore is yet to be paid,” the minister said. Most complaints regarding bogus camps were from Beed district. He said the remaining payment has been stopped.