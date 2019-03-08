Other States

Inquiry into ‘missing’ Rafale files should begin with Goa CM: Rahul

Congres president Rahul Gandhi at a meeting to address Congress booth workers near Panaji on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Atish Pomburfekar

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded that the inquiry into the ‘missing’ Rafale files begin with Goa Chief Minister and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Addressing a meeting of the party’s booth committee workers near here on Friday evening, Mr. Gandhi said like the “missing” Rafale files, the Goa government, headed by the ailing Mr. Parrikar was also “missing”.

“If you want to start an inquiry, start it with Mr. Parrikar. He said clearly before his Cabinet, and it is taped, that Rafale files are with him and Narendra Modi cannot remove him as Goa Chief Minister because the day he did that he(Parrikar) will bring out the Rafale files in the open,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Mr. Gandhi in a sustained attack on the Prime Minister also questioned the need for the Union government to hurriedly get rid of the director of Central Bureau of Investigation.

He attacked the Modi government for problems created by demonetisation to common people, and also said that the present rate of unemployment was the highest for the last 40 years in the country.

Mr. Gandhi said that after destroying the tourism industry in Goa with demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax, Mr. Modi wants to help a “crony capitalist” friend, and turn Goa into a coal hub.

“First, Goa was a tourism centre, now Narendra Modi has started making Goa a coal centre for his crony capitalist friend,” Mr. Gandhi said, in reference to protests at Vasco in South Goa against pollution caused by coal handling in Mormugao Port berths.

Exuding confidence that Congress would form a government in Goa and other States soon, Mr. Gandhi said his party would work towards resuming mining industry with a roadmap of sustainability.

