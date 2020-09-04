Innovations ensure food supply to needy during pandemic

Free distribution has benefited 4.46 cr. people in Rajasthan

Innovations adopted by the Rajasthan government’s Food and Civil Supplies Department, accompanied by a record procurement of 22 lakh tonnes of wheat, have ensured food supply to the poor and needy people across the State during the COVID-19 pandemic. Free distribution of foodgrains has benefited 4.46 crore people registered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

A review of the department has revealed that special efforts to feed the hungry have benefited those requiring direct help because of their inability to take care of their food requirement, the NFSA beneficiaries and those who could afford to buy raw materials. The strategies helped open up a supply chain without spreading the virus.

Distribution challenge

State Food and Civil Supplies Secretary Hemant Kumar Gera said here on Friday that the challenge of supplying foodgrains to the NFSA beneficiaries through more than 25,000 public distribution system dealers had increased manifold following the announcement of an additional 5 kg wheat per person and 1 kg pulses per beneficiary family per month.

Among the innovations adopted by the department, nearly 50% of fair price shops provided door to door delivery of wheat and pulses and a dedicated control room working round the clock was established to monitor the grievance of the affected and stranded people.

The feedback obtained by the consumer helpline from the PDS beneficiaries and dealers, kirana shop owners and wholesalers was analysed daily and improvements made in the system. Mr. Gera said the department’s officers remained in touch on the social media platforms to ensure a smooth running of the entire system.