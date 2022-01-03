Inner Line Permit: Supreme Court issues notices to Union, Manipur governments

It provides unrestrained power to restrict entry and exit of non-indigenous people, plea says

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Union and the Manipur governments to respond to a plea challenging the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in the State.

Manipur is the fourth State after Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram where the ILP regime is applicable. Outsiders, including people from other States, need permission to visit them.

A Bench of Justices S. Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari issued notices on a plea filed by an organisation called “Amra Bangalee”.

The plea contended that the ILP provides unrestrained power to the state to restrict entry and exit of non-indigenous people or those who are not permanent residents of Manipur.

“The draconian ILP system is fundamentally opposed to the policies of social integration, development and technological advancement in the area beyond the Inner Line, apart from hampering tourism within the State, which is a major source of revenue generation for these areas,” it said.

The plea has also challenged the Manipur Inner Line Permit Guidelines, 2019.

It said the order violates the fundamental rights of the citizens guaranteed under Articles 14, 15, 19 and 21.