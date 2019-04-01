Inmates, deputy jailor hurt in brawl at Jaipur Central Jail

After an alleged brawl in the Jaipur Central Jail, the police have registered a first information report against seven inmates on charges of attacking the jail guards and a deputy jailor when they were inspecting a cell in a high-security ward of the prison on Saturday. The jail inmates include four accused in the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts case.

The incident occurred after the accused, facing trial in the blasts case, wrote an application to the Special Judge seeking a direction to the jail administration to install a complaint box and ensure the visit of a judicial officer to their ward as per the guidelines of the jail manual. After the court issued notice to the jail authorities, the jail guards allegedly gave life threats to the accused.

FIR registered

In a brawl that followed, several prisoners were injured and deputy jailor Raj Mahendra reportedly fractured his finger. The inmates were taken to the jail dispensary for first aid. FIR against them has been registered under Sections 332 and 353 of IPC, dealing with the assault on public servants, at the Lal Kothi police station.

While Director General (Prisons) N.R.K. Reddy said strict security measures had been taken to prevent the recurrence of violence on the jail premises, civil rights groups have demanded an inquiry into the incident and its background by a committee of independent observers as well as suspension of the jail officials who had allegedly threatened and beaten the inmates.