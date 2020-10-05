Ink thrown at AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Hathras

Ink was thrown on Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh in Hathras on Monday when he was leading a party delegation to the village of the Dalit woman who recently died after being allegedly gangraped.
When Mr. Singh was about to speak to mediapersons from TV news channels, a man threw ink on his white kurta while shouting “PFI dalal wapas jao”.
The Popular Front of India (PFI) is an extremist and militant Islamic fundamentalist organisation.
Mr. Singh sat in his car and left the spot immediately after the incident.
Visuals of the occurrence went viral on the electronic media.
Mr. Singh is among the several political leaders who have visited Hathras to meet the family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died on September 29 after she was allegedly raped by four upper caste men.
