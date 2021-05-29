Injured Pak. intruder dies in Jammu hospital

Srinagar

29 May 2021 02:47 IST

An intruder from Pakistan, injured in the Border Security Force firing after he infiltrated into the Indian territory on May 18, succumbed to his injuries in a Jammu hospital on Friday.

An official said the intruder, identified as Aasim, 27, son of Ishar Qasim, died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu.

Aasim had received multiple bullet wounds in the BSF firing when he succeeded to infiltrate from the International Border inside Samba district and was later arrested.

Advertising

Advertising

Officials said the body had been kept in the hospital mortuary. The body is likely to be handed over to the Samba police for further procedure.

A BSF spokesman had said Aasim was arrested from the Ban Glad area on the International Border. The BSF said it challenged a group of infiltrators who did not stop and subsequently opened fire on them.