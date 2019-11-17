Injured lioness dies during treatment in Gujarat

A lioness, who was apparently hit by a vehicle in Gujarat’s Amreli district on November 15, died at the animal care centre here during treatment, a forest official said on Saturday.

The accident had occurred on Dedan-Khambha road near Bhavardi village under the Tulsishyam range of the Gir East division.

The big cat, in the 3-5 year age-group, was admitted to the Jasadhar animal care centre, where it succumbed to injuries on Friday night, the official said.

“The lioness was found inured on road near Bhavardi village. It was rescued by the field staff and taken to Jasadhar animal care centre,” he added.

Prima facie, the big cat met with an accident either on early Friday morning or Thursday night.

Forest officials are checking CCTV footage for a clue.

There have been several cases of unnatural deaths of lions in the State, mainly from electrocution, falling into an open well, getting run over by trains, among others.