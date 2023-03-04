Initiative in Rajasthan to let farmers assess damage to crops on their own

March 04, 2023 06:18 am | Updated 03:06 am IST - JAIPUR

The Congress government in Rajasthan will shortly launch an initiative to enable farmers to assess the damage caused to their crops by natural calamities on their own, and report it to the revenue authorities for releasing compensation. A mobile phone application is being developed for the online process.

The Revenue Department, at present, carries out the exercise through a process called ‘girdavari’, in which a village-level official records the crop loss and enters the details of the owner of agricultural land, source of irrigation, name of the cultivator and other necessary information in the documents. Based on the report, the State government decides the amount of compensation in each district.

Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat said here on Friday that the new online system would bring transparency in the process, while the simplification of revenue rules and the creation of a land conversion portal were set to benefit the agriculturists during the harvesting of rabi crops.

The State government has also issued a new pasture land policy, in which a provision has been made to give lease deeds for land measuring up to 100 square metres. Besides, the arrears of agriculture tax for the period before 2018-19 have been waived and an exemption has been given from land conversion for food processing units, charitable trusts and hydrocarbon exploration.

