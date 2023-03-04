ADVERTISEMENT

Initiative in Rajasthan to let farmers assess damage to crops on their own

March 04, 2023 06:18 am | Updated 03:06 am IST - JAIPUR

A mobile phone application is being developed for the online process

The Hindu Bureau

A lady farm worker weeding at a mustard field near Jaipur, Rajasthan | File Photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Congress government in Rajasthan will shortly launch an initiative to enable farmers to assess the damage caused to their crops by natural calamities on their own, and report it to the revenue authorities for releasing compensation. A mobile phone application is being developed for the online process.

The Revenue Department, at present, carries out the exercise through a process called ‘girdavari’, in which a village-level official records the crop loss and enters the details of the owner of agricultural land, source of irrigation, name of the cultivator and other necessary information in the documents. Based on the report, the State government decides the amount of compensation in each district.

Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat said here on Friday that the new online system would bring transparency in the process, while the simplification of revenue rules and the creation of a land conversion portal were set to benefit the agriculturists during the harvesting of rabi crops.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has also issued a new pasture land policy, in which a provision has been made to give lease deeds for land measuring up to 100 square metres. Besides, the arrears of agriculture tax for the period before 2018-19 have been waived and an exemption has been given from land conversion for food processing units, charitable trusts and hydrocarbon exploration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Rajasthan / farms

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US