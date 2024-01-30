Initiative for rural women artisans to help push boundaries of their creativity in carpet making

January 30, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

An initiative to enhance the skills of rural women artisans in Rajasthan, engaged in handmade carpet production, has promoted the art of traditional weaving and encouraged them to push the boundaries of their creativity. The women will get training till March-end with the focus on creating a fusion of tradition and innovation.

Carpet manufacturer Jaipur Rugs, founded in 1978, has launched the initiative titled “Tread Softly” with Dhun Jaipur, a 500-acre habitat at Phagi, near Jaipur, as an artist residency programme. Women artists from villages have been invited to the nature-inspired community living space where they are free from daily responsibilities and are solely dedicated to the creation of art.

New skill set

One of the key focuses of the residency is the exploration of three-dimensional sculptural carpets, introducing a new skill set for each participating artist. “Shifting from the traditional two-dimensional weaving to the 3-D art, along with various other skills, has led to the creation of wall-mounted artworks, breaking away from the conventional form and function of rugs,” Kavita Chaudhary, design director at Jaipur Rugs, told The Hindu.

Jaipur Rugs, which was launched with just two looms and nine artisans, has created a new business model for handmade carpets by working directly with artisans and enabling them to earn a sustainable livelihood. The carpet manufacturer is at present working with 7,000 looms and over 40,000 artisans across the country, 85% of whom are women.

“Tread Softly” comprises rotational three batches, each lasting three weeks, in which six weavers are guided to explore their artistic potential in a supportive environment. At the end of the three-month-long programme, the products would be displayed in an exhibition, Ms. Chaudhary said.

The lush green landscape at Dhun Jaipur has inspired the participating artists, who are working individually and collaboratively, to form unique aesthetics and design styles. An inaugural exhibition of ‘Manchaha’ (favourite) collection – a sustainable development initiative of Jaipur Rugs – has also been curated to showcase the free spirit of women artisans, in which the guided tours connect the visitors to the world of the creators.

As part of ‘Manchaha’ initiative, the weavers get to design their own rugs, tapping into the untamed fashion in the rural areas through their own empowerment. Each rug, handmade with thousands of knots, reflects the emotions of its creator and gives them the recognition from their own communities. This initiative has facilitated economic transformation of weavers who used to work as daily wage earners.

Ms. Chaudhary said Jaipur Rugs had been encouraging the marginalised segments of society while trying to uplift the neglected tribal artisans and provide employment opportunities to them at their doorsteps. The products which are handcrafted with no use of machinery have preserved the ancestral knowhow and connected the rural craftsmanship with the global consumers.