Initiate case against Badruddin Ajmal: Assam court

The Assam Jatiya Parishad had petitioned a lower court after the police failed to register an FIR against the MP for asking Hindus to adopt Muslim formula of having children

December 16, 2022 08:48 am | Updated 08:48 am IST - Guwahati

The Hindu Bureau
AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal.

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Guwahati

A lower court in Guwahati directed the police to initiate legal proceedings against All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief and Lok Sabha member Badruddin Ajmal for asking Hindus to adopt the Muslim formula of having children.

Dulu Ahmed, a leader of the regional Assam Jatiya Parishad had petitioned the court of the Kamrup (Metropolitan) chief judicial magistrate after the Assam police failed to register a first information report against the AIUDF supremo.

Almost a fortnight ago, Mr. Ajmal said Hindus should follow the Muslim way of marrying early to make as many babies as they can instead of asking Muslims to go for family planning. He also said Hindu men lose steam by the time they get married at 40.  

The MP retracted his statement after it stoked widespread anger but complaints against him were lodged at several police stations across Assam by then.

Mr. Ahmed said the MP’s comment was an insult to women and slammed the police for registering a case against him. Hearing his petition, the court on Wednesday asked the police to start legal proceedings against Mr. Ajmal.

