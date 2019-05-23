Initial trends in counting indicate a lead for Sikkim Krantikari Morcha in Assembly polls

The initial trends in the counting of 32 Sikkim Assembly seats and the lone Lok Sabha seat indicate a close contest where the Opposition Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is leading over the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), that has remained in power for 25 years.

Out of seven Assembly seats for which the trends are out the SKM is leading in four and the SDF in three. In the Lok Sabha seat, Indra Hang Subba of the SKM is leading over the SDF’s D.B. Katwal by a margin of over 6,350 votes. The SKM led by P.S. Goley is taking of SDF’s Pawan Chamling who has the record of being the longest serving Chief Minister of the country.

The vote share at the Assembly level also indicate a close contest where the SKM’s vote share of 47.6 % whereas the SDF has secured 47.1 % votes.