Information Commission upset over pension delay

Rajasthan depts. acted only after the State panel intervened

The Rajasthan Information Commission has expressed displeasure over the failure of government departments to provide information about the release of pension to the heirs of deceased employees. The departments acted in two such cases only after the Commission intervened and issued notices.

Information Commissioner Narayan Bareth said the pension given to an employee was a mark of respect for the services rendered by him. In the event of death of a retired employee, his dependants should not be harassed in getting their entitlement, he said.

The widows of two government employees had moved the Commission following the refusal of the departments to part with the information about the action taken to release pension to them. Mr. Bareth said it was “most unfortunate” that the widows were forced to approach the Information Commission for getting their right.

‘Be prompt, sensitive’

In one of the cases, Revati Devi, 80, of Alwar district’s Sanoli village had sought information about her family pension after her husband’s death in 2018. Her application was sent from one wing to another without any relief and the department acted only after the Information Commission issued a notice.

In another case, Shashibala Sharma, widow of an employee of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer, had sought information about her family pension and her husband’s payslips. Following the notice, the university acted fast and provided the information running into 147 pages to Ms. Sharma.

The Information Commissioner said the university administration should seriously examine its work culture.