Information being gathered on Rohingyas in Haryana: Anil Vij

GURUGRAM

20 March 2021 15:54 IST

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday said that information was being gathered in connection with the Rohingyas reportedly beginning to settle in Haryana, adding that India was not “dharamshala” (inn) where anyone could come and settle in the country.

“Information is being gathered about them. Further action would be taken. India in not an inn for sure that anyone can come and settle here,” Mr. Vij was quoted as saying by ANI news agency. He was speaking to the news agency regarding Rohingyas again settling in the state.

The remarks came in the wake of Jammu and Kashmir administration starting verification process for the Rohingyas earlier this month. The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to urgently hear a plea to release and protect over 150 Rohingya refugees reportedly “detained” in Jammu.

Station House Officer, Nuh City, Inspector Hadi Khan said that around 300 Rohingyas were staying within the jurisdiction of the police station since 2012, but there were no reports of fresh arrival.