Influx of leaders into Lone’s Peoples Conference

Srinagar

07 August 2021 18:23 IST

Stepping out of the Gupkar Alliance, the party has emerged as strong player in north Kashmir

In a bid to emerge as kingmaker in the upcoming Assembly polls in J&K, Sajad Lone’s Peoples Conference (PC) on Saturday saw the entry of former lawmakers and political leaders including former deputy chief minister Muzzaffar Hussain Baigh’s wife Safina Baigh and two ex-Members of Parliament of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The party is emerging as a formidable political force to reckon with. My dream is to see this caravan of change stronger. We will make more announcements in the coming weeks,” said Mr. Lone, who split from the Peoples Alliance of the Gupkar Declaration earlier this year.

Others who joined Mr. Lone’s party include former legislator Murtaza Khan, former PDP MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammad Fayaz, and former Srinagar deputy mayor Sheikh Mohammad Imran.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Baigh’s entry hints at a patch-up between her husband and Mr Lone. Mr. Baigh, had been disowned by the PC immediately after the all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following his controversial statements. His exit had threatened had Ms. Safina’s position, who is DDC chairperson of Baramulla with the support of the PC councillors.

In the Kashmir Valley, with 46 Assembly constituencies, there is growing competition between the regional players, including the National Conference, the PDP, the PC and the recently-floated J&K Apni Party of Altaf Bukhari. The PC is fast emerging as a force in north Kashmir and if it manages to win 15 seats from north Kashmir, it will emerge as a kingmaker.

“The PC will immensely benefit from these leaders and expand the outreach of the party beyond its strongholds,” Mr. Lone said.

Mr. Lone said his party “will play a constructive role in the region to create an enabling environment for engagement”.

“To bring reprieve for the people of J&K, we will work tirelessly to halt further erosion. This cannot be done through theatrical outbursts and rabble-rousing. In this digital age, our statements and utterances are read across the country. We should act in a manner that we do not enable further erosion and disrupt delivery. By making delivery difficult for Delhi, the people of J&K are the only losers,” he said, in an oblique reference to his rivals, the PDP and NC.

On joining the PC, Ms. Safina said the PC was the only party standing for the interests of the people of J&K.

“The need of the hour is that the people of Kashmir stand with Lone and help him realise his grand vision for the progress of the state and protecting the rights and dignity of its people,” she added.