Inflammatory speeches a prelude to genocide, says Ashok Gehlot

‘Jungle Raj’ prevailing in BJP-ruled States, says Rajasthan Chief Minister

Taking strong exception to the reluctance of the Uttarakhand police to arrest those who delivered hate speeches at a religious conclave in Haridwar recently, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said wherever a genocide had taken place in the world, there were similar inflammatory speeches made before, on which no action was taken.

“The way no action is being initiated against the unruly elements who gave an open call for genocide of a community, it appears that a Jungle Raj is prevailing in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled States,” Mr. Gehlot said. He asked if the governments which were reluctant to act against the miscreants had a right to remain in power.

Mr. Gehlot said it was shameful that no arrests had been made so far despite the videos of incitement to violence in Haridwar’s “dharam sansad” held from December 17 to 19, having gone viral. “The Prime Minister, the Home Minister and the Uttarakhand Chief Minister are sitting silent,” he tweeted.

The Chief Minister said the citizens would have to decide whether such “violent and murderous” people could be the representatives of any religion. “In which direction do they want to take the country?” Mr. Gehlot asked and urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the matter and take stringent action against the miscreants.