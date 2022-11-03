Infiltrator killed in Poonch, operation continues: Army

The Hindu Bureau November 03, 2022 16:42 IST

The terrorist’s body has been recovered along with two AK-47 rifles, according to an Army spokesperson

Border Security Force (BSF) jawans on patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

One infiltrator was killed as the Army spotted a group of individuals near the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday in the Pir Panjal valley’s Poonch district. “The alert troops challenged the infiltrators, and the terrorists fired on the troops. Following the fight, one terrorist’s body has been recovered along with two AK-47 rifles, one pistol and other war-like stores in the Poonch Sector,” a Jammu-based Army spokesperson said. The Army said the alert soldiers of the Indian Army observed suspicious movement along the LoC in the Poonch sector (J&K) around 10 a.m. “They (infiltrators) were trying to infiltrate across the LoC into the Indian side,” the Army said. The operation continues and the search of the area is in progress, the Army added.



