Infiltrator killed in Arnia Sector in Jammu: BSF

August 01, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - JAMMU

The Hindu Bureau

A Pakistani intruder was killed by security personnel along the International Border (IB) in Jammu’s Arnia Sector on Monday, the Border Security Forces (BSF) said on Monday, July 31, 2023

The troops of the BSF shot dead the intruder “when he ignored the repeated warnings”, a BSF spokesman said. He said the unidentified person “tried to flee after managing to cross the border fence near Jabbowal border outpost in the Arnia Sector of Jammu district at around 1.45 a.m.

The BSF said it was an infiltration bid. “The troops neutralised him and thwarted the infiltration attempt. The body is being retrieved from the scene,” the BSF said.

